公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五

BRIEF-Delta Technology issues letter to shareholders

Aug 12 Delta Technology Holdings LTD

* Says project revenues of $66.5 million from July 2016 to end of June 2017

* Expect annual sales of $100 million from Prothioconazole, a "germicide used to prevent and cure crop disease" within 3-years after launch

* Delta Technology issues letter to shareholders

