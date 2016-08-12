版本:
BRIEF-Group Ten Metals' CFO resigns

Aug 12 Group Ten Metals Inc

* Company has commenced a search for a new CFO

* Group Ten Metals cfo Bellefleur resigns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

