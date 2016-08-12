版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-Canaccord Genuity conversion privilege of preferred shares

Aug 12 Canaccord Genuity Group Inc

* Canaccord Genuity group inc. Announces conversion privilege of cumulative 5-year rate reset first preferred shares, series a

* There are currently 4.5 million series a preferred shares outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐