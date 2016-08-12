版本:
BRIEF-You on demand closed on an investment from Harvest Alternative

Aug 12 You On Demand Holdings Inc

* Closed on an investment from Harvest Alternative Investment Opportunities SPC with proceeds of $4.0 million to Co

* Has agreed to sell and issue 2.3 million shares of company's common stock to harvest for $1.76 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

