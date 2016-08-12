版本:
BRIEF-Dick's Sporting Goods says Teri List-Stoll is no longer CFO

Aug 12 Dick's Sporting Goods Inc

* André Hawaux, co's COO will serve as principal financial officer on an interim basis until co appoints a successor

* Says Teri List-Stoll is no longer CO's EVP - Chief Financial Officer - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/2bcRqNk Further company coverage:

