版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 22:29 BJT

BRIEF-Airgain shares open at $8 in debut, flat from IPO price

Aug 12 (Reuters) -

* Airgain Inc shares open at $8 in debut, flat from IPO price of $8 per share Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐