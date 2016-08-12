BRIEF-Input Capital comments on Canada-China canola dispute

Aug 12 Input Capital Corp

* Input Capital Corp. comments on Canada-China canola dispute

* Input Capital Corp - "While we are watching Canada-China trade discussions with some interest, there are no near-term implications for our business"

* Input Capital Corp - "Over 94% of our anticipated canola sales are already contracted and booked at an average net realized price in excess of $485 per MT"