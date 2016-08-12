BRIEF-Input Capital comments on Canada-China canola dispute

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 12 Input Capital Corp
* Input Capital Corp. comments on Canada-China canola dispute
* Input Capital Corp - "While we are watching Canada-China trade discussions with some interest, there are no near-term implications for our business"
* Input Capital Corp - "Over 94% of our anticipated canola sales are already contracted and booked at an average net realized price in excess of $485 per MT" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.