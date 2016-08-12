版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 23:09 BJT

BRIEF-New York Times Co says acquires Fake Love

Aug 12 New York Times Co

* Says acquires Fake Love; acquisition was an all-cash transaction that closed on Aug. 11, 2016 Source (bit.ly/2b3GW00) Further company coverage:

