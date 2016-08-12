版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 00:14 BJT

BRIEF-Head of Citi fintech Heather Cox to depart- WSJ, citing sources

Aug 12 (Reuters) -

* Head of Citi fintech Heather Cox to depart- WSJ, citing sources Source (on.wsj.com/2b3QOap)

