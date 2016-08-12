版本:
中国
2016年 8月 13日

BRIEF-Fitch Maintains Dow's 'BBB' IDR on Rating Watch Positive

Aug 12 Fitch Ratings

* Fitch Maintains Dow's 'BBB' IDR On Rating Watch Positive

* On Dow Chemical - Positive Watch Reflects Fitch's Expectation That Financial Leverage Will Trend Down Through Intended Merger Of Dow And Dupont Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

