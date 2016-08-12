BRIEF-Nokomis Capital reports 9.4 pct stake in Telenav as of Aug 10

Aug 12 Telenav Inc

* Nokomis Capital Llc Reports 9.4 Pct Stake In Telenav Inc As Of August 10

* Nokomis capital llc purchased telenav shares based on belief that shares, when purchased, were undervalued

* Also intends to continue to engage, in discussions to enhance stockholder value including expense and capital allocation

* Sec filing

* Have engaged, and intend to continue to engage, in discussions with co's management and board regarding composition of board