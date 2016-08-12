版本:
BRIEF-Spacex says Falcon 9 rocket to deliver JCSAT-16 to geostationary transfer orbit

Aug 12 Spacex:

* Says Falcon 9 rocket to deliver JCSAT-16, commercial communications satellite for Sky Perfect JSAT Corporation, to geostationary transfer orbit

* Says is targeting launch of JCSAT-16 from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on August 14 with backup date of August 15 Source text (bit.ly/2aRZYFR)

