版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 02:05 BJT

BRIEF-Cogeco Communications Inc says Louise St-Pierre to retire as President and CEO of Cogeco Connexion

Aug 12 Cogeco Communications Inc

* Louise St-Pierre has decided to retire as president and chief executive officer of cogeco connexion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

