BRIEF-Barclays Bank PLC issues says redemption of preferred shares

Aug 12 Barclays Bank Plc

* Issues notice of redemption of 6.625% non-cumulative callable dollar preference shares, series 2, represented by ADS, series 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

