BRIEF-Badger Meter says board approved 15 pct increase in qtrly cash dividend payment

Aug 12 Badger Meter Inc

* Says board approved a 15 pct increase in quarterly cash dividend payment, from $0.20 to $0.23 per share, based on pre-split shares

* Badger meter completes review of options to enhance shareholder value; announces 2-for-1 stock split and 15% dividend increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

