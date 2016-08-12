BRIEF-Appaloosa LP dissolves stake in Valeant, Bank Of America

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 12 Appaloosa LP
* Says Dissolves Class A Share Stake In Facebook Inc - Sec Filing
* Dissolves Share Stake In Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
* Dissolves Share Stake In Bank Of America Corp
* Cuts Share Stake In Kinder Morgan Inc By 66.7 Percent To 1.5 Million Shares
* Change In Holdings Are As Of June 30, 2016 And Compared With The Previous Quarter Ended As Of March 31, 2016
* Dissolves Share Stake In Delta Air Lines Inc
* Ups Share Stake In Terraform Global Inc By 1.3 Percent To 3.7 Million Class A Shares Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2bo7x6Z Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: bit.ly/2aIglaE
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.