BRIEF-Appaloosa LP dissolves stake in Valeant, Bank Of America

Aug 12 Appaloosa LP

* Says Dissolves Class A Share Stake In Facebook Inc - Sec Filing

* Dissolves Share Stake In Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

* Dissolves Share Stake In Bank Of America Corp

* Cuts Share Stake In Kinder Morgan Inc By 66.7 Percent To 1.5 Million Shares

* Change In Holdings Are As Of June 30, 2016 And Compared With The Previous Quarter Ended As Of March 31, 2016

* Dissolves Share Stake In Delta Air Lines Inc

* Ups Share Stake In Terraform Global Inc By 1.3 Percent To 3.7 Million Class A Shares Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2bo7x6Z Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: bit.ly/2aIglaE