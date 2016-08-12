版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六

BRIEF-Calpine says board approved increase in size of board from 8 to 9 directors

Aug 12 Calpine Corp

* Says board of directors approved an increase in size of board from 8 to 9 directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

