BRIEF-Komatsu to develop construction machinery in Indonesia - Nikkei

Aug 12 (Reuters) -

* Komatsu to develop construction machinery in Indonesia - Nikkei

* Komatsu will open a site in Indonesia for developing construction equipment as early as the fall - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2b3iVnS)

