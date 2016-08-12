版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 02:08 BJT

BRIEF-Sevcon files for common stock offering of up to 1.7 mln shares

Aug 12 Sevcon Inc

* Files for common stock offering of up to 1.7 million shares by certain selling stockholders - sec filing

* Co not selling any shares of common stock and will not receive any proceeds from sale of the shares Source text : bit.ly/2aS1HuI Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐