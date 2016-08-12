版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 04:11 BJT

BRIEF-Lombard Medical - Rescheduled Q2 report

Aug 12 Lombard Medical Inc

* Rescheduled Q2 report in order to provide complete information on operational initiatives that are underway

* Lombard Medical reschedules 2016 second quarter, six-month financial results release and conference call date to August 22 to provide complete information on operational initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐