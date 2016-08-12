版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 06:01 BJT

BRIEF-Fitch: Hewlett Packard Enterprise's ratings unaffected by acquisition of SGI

Aug 12 (Reuters) -

* fitch: Hewlett Packard Enterprise's ratings unaffected by acquisition of SGI Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐