公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六

BRIEF-BBSI maintains $0.22 per share quarterly cash dividend

Aug 12 Barrett Business Services Inc

* BBSI maintains $0.22 per share quarterly cash dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

