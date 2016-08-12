版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 04:21 BJT

BRIEF-Sylogist announces Executive Appointment

Aug 12 Sylogist Ltd

* Says appointment of Xavier Shorter to office of Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐