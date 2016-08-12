版本:
BRIEF-GIC Private reports 5.04 pct passive stake in State Street

Aug 12 GIC Private Ltd:

* GIC Private Limited reports 5.04 pct passive stake in State Street Corp as of Aug 5 - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2b4rTTN) Further company coverage:

