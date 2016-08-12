BRIEF-Sunedison Inc files for non-timely 10-Q

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 12 Sunedison Inc
* Files for non-timely 10-q with u.s. Sec - SEC filing
* Complexity of completing the form 10-K, the Q1 form 10-Q and the form 10-Q has increased substantially compared to the prior periods
* Delay in filing form 10-Q primarily due to inability to file form 10-K for FY ended 2015, form 10-q for quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Does not anticipate being able to file the form 10-Q within the 5 calendar day period set forth in rule 12b-25 Source text - bit.ly/2b4sepT
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.