BRIEF-Crown Point Energy to acquire common shares of Co

Aug 12 Crown Point Energy Inc

* Crown Point announces rights offering

* To acquire common shares of Co for gross proceeds of a minimum of c$6.5 million and maximum of approximately C$8.225 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

