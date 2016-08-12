版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 06:11 BJT

BRIEF-12 West Capital reports 5.1 pct passive stake in Diana Shipping

Aug 12 Diana Shipping Inc

* 12 West Capital Management LP reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Diana Shipping Inc, as of August 2, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

