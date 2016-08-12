版本:
BRIEF-Las Vegas Sands Says its Unit Las Vegas Sands LLC Entered into a second amendment to Existing Credit Agreement

Aug 12 Las Vegas Sands Corp

* Pursuant to amendment,revolving lenders to provide revolving credit commitments in amount of $1.15 billion with a maturity of Sept. 19, 2020

* Las Vegas Sands Corp Says Its Unit Las Vegas Sands LLC Entered Into A Second Amendment To Existing Credit Agreement- SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2bc84vd] Further company coverage:

