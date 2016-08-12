版本:
BRIEF-GE receives binding offer for sale of French Prime Mortgage Portfolio

Aug 12 General Electric Co

* GE receives binding offer for sale of French prime mortgage portfolio

* Sale would represent ending net investment (ENI) of approximately $1.9 billion as of end of Q2 of 2016

* Proposed transaction will be submitted to business works council for its information and consultation Source text: [bit.ly/2aZG5OH] Further company coverage:

