公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 05:37 BJT

BRIEF-Emergent announces conversion rate adjustment to 2.875% convertible senior notes

Aug 12 Emergent Biosolutions Inc

* Emergent biosolutions announces conversion rate adjustment to 2.875% convertible senior notes due 2021 following spin-off of aptevo therapeutics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

