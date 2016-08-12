版本:
BRIEF-Investors Bancorp entered informal agreement with FDIC

Aug 12 Investors Bancorp Inc

* Unit agreed to review certain transactions and accounts for BSA and AML compliance, to establish a compliance committee of board

* Unit Investors Bank entered informal agreement with FDIC, NJDOBI with regard to bsa and anti-money laundering compliance matters Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2bdz9zy] Further company coverage:

