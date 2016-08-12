版本:
BRIEF-Biocept files for common stock offering of up to $10 mln

Aug 12 Biocept Inc

* Files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2aSxvzR] Further company coverage:

