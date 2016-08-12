版本:
BRIEF-Communications Sales & Leasing files for offer and sale of up to 14.7 mln shares

Aug 12 Communications Sales & Leasing Inc

* Files for offer and sale of up to 14.7 million shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2aStcVe) Further company coverage:

