公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 05:45 BJT

BRIEF-Neil Gagnon reports 5.8 pct passive stake in Castlight Health

Aug 12 Castlight Health Inc :

* Neil Gagnon reports 5.8 pct passive stake in Castlight Health, as of August 9, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2aNV5Mh) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

