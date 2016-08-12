版本:
2016年 8月 13日

BRIEF-Granite Point sells 50,000 of Shake Shack's Class A stock at $37.31/shr

Aug 12 Shake Shack Inc :

* Granite Point reports sale of 50,000 shares of Shake Shack's Class A common stock on Aug 10 at $37.31 per share - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2b3UgzM) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

