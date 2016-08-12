版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 05:35 BJT

BRIEF-Deerfield Mgmt Reports 6.64 pct passive stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Aug 12 Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Deerfield Mgmt, L.P. Reports 6.64 pct passive stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals as of August 12, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2aRlSNr] Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐