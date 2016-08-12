版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 05:46 BJT

BRIEF-Joseph Huber reports 12.64 pct stake in Iconix Brand Group

Aug 12 Iconix Brand Group Inc

* Joseph R. Huber reports 12.64 pct stake in Iconix Brand Group as of August 12, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2bdrCwp] Further company coverage:

