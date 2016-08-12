版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-Orbimed Advisors LLC reports 14.2 pct stake in SteadyMed

Aug 12 Steadymed Ltd

* Orbimed Advisors LLC reports 14.2 pct stake in SteadyMed As of Aug 4 - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2aZOr9l] Further company coverage:

