BRIEF-Global Eagle entered into settlement with UMG Recordings, Capitol Records, LLC, Universal Music Corp

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 12 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc
* Co, units entered into settlement agreement dated as of Aug 9 with UMG Recordings, Inc., Capitol Records, LLC, Universal Music Corp
* Settlement agreement for resolving all claims relating to lawsuit filed by UMG against Co for music copyright infringement,related claims
* Co agreed to compensate UMG and/or its designees ,a cash payment of $15 million plus issuance by co of 1.4 million shares of its common stock
* Settlement agreement defines "UMG content" as original works of authorship owned or controlled by UMG or its affiliates
* Settlement agreement also includes, on or prior to March 31, 2017, a cash payment of $5 million Source text: [bit.ly/2aZPmXh] Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.