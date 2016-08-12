版本:
2016年 8月 13日

BRIEF-Equus Total Return says net assets per share increased to $3.13

Aug 12 Equus Total Return Inc

* Says net assets per share increased to $3.13 as of June 30, 2016 from $2.96 as of March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

