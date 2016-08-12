版本:
BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust qtrly FFO per unit $0.10

Aug 12 Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust

* Announces Release Of Q2 2016 financial results

* Q2 FFO per share view c$0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly FFO per unit $ 0.10

* Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

