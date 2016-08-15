BRIEF-Orascom Development H1 revenues down 33.5 pct at CHF 109.4 million

UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley gets regulatory nod to raise China securities JV stake - source
* China regulator approves changes in JV's articles of assn (Adds details, background on China securities JVs)
Aug 15 Orascom Development Holding AG :
* Achieves turnover of 109.4 million Swiss francs ($112.16 million) and adjusted EBITDA of 8.1 million francs during first half-year 2016
* H1 net loss attributable to shareholders for reporting period amounted to 41.3 million francs compared to a net profit of 4.0 million francs a year ago
* H1 total revenues decreased by 33.5 pct to 109.4 million francs compared to 164.5 million francs in 1h 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9754 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Companies could unlock at least $12 trillion in market opportunities by 2030 and create up to 380 million jobs by implementing a few key development goals, according to a study by a group including global business and finance leaders.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.