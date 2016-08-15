BRIEF-Orascom Development H1 revenues down 33.5 pct at CHF 109.4 million

Aug 15 Orascom Development Holding AG :

* Achieves turnover of 109.4 million Swiss francs ($112.16 million) and adjusted EBITDA of 8.1 million francs during first half-year 2016

* H1 net loss attributable to shareholders for reporting period amounted to 41.3 million francs compared to a net profit of 4.0 million francs a year ago

* H1 total revenues decreased by 33.5 pct to 109.4 million francs compared to 164.5 million francs in 1h 2015