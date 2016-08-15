BRIEF-Basilea Pharmaceutica H1 net loss narrows to CHF 27.9 million

UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley gets regulatory nod to raise China securities JV stake - source
* China regulator approves changes in JV's articles of assn (Adds details, background on China securities JVs)
Aug 15 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG :
* Contract revenue in first half-year of 2016 amounted to 27.8 million Swiss francs ($28.50 million) (H1 2015: 24.4 million francs)
* In H1 2016, operating loss amounted to 24.8 million francs, compared to 30.0 million francs in H1 2015
* H1 2016 product revenue amounted to 1.9 million francs (H1 2015: 0 million francs)
* Total operating income in H1 2016 including sales amounted to 29.7 million francs (H1 2015: 25.0 million francs)
* H1 net loss amounted to 27.9 million francs (H1 2015: 30.1 million francs)
* Confirms guidance for total operating expenses for 2016 of approximately 9 - 10 million francs on average per month and average operating loss in 2016 of approximately 4 - 5 million francs per month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9756 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* China regulator approves changes in JV's articles of assn (Adds details, background on China securities JVs)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Companies could unlock at least $12 trillion in market opportunities by 2030 and create up to 380 million jobs by implementing a few key development goals, according to a study by a group including global business and finance leaders.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.