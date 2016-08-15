版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 16:54 BJT

BRIEF-Orphee Q2 net loss narrows to CHF 123,000 versus

Aug 15 Orphee Sa

* Q2 revenue CHF 3.3 million ($3.39 million) versus CHF 4.0 million year ago

* Q2 net loss CHF 123,000 versus loss of CHF 1.1 million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9743 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

