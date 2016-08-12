版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 04:39 BJT

BRIEF-Trian Fund Management dissolves shared share stake in Tiffany & Co, Legg Mason

Aug 12 Trian Fund Management L.P.:

* Trian Fund Management L.P. dissolves shared share stake in Tiffany & Co

* Trian Fund Management dissolves shared share stake in Legg Mason - SEC filing

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2bo8TS8 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: bit.ly/2bmuTuA

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐