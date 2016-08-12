BRIEF-Trian Fund Management dissolves shared share stake in Tiffany & Co, Legg Mason

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 12 Trian Fund Management L.P.:
* Trian Fund Management L.P. dissolves shared share stake in Tiffany & Co
* Trian Fund Management dissolves shared share stake in Legg Mason - SEC filing
* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2bo8TS8 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: bit.ly/2bmuTuA
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.