BRIEF-Third Point Llc takes 355,100 shares stake in General Dynamics

Aug 12 Third Point Llc :

* Third Point Llc takes 355,100 shares stake in General Dynamics - SEC Filing

* Third Point Llc takes share stake of 1.2 million shares in Devon Energy Corp

* Third Point Llc takes share stake of 2 million class A shares in Liberty Global Plc

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2016 Source text - (bit.ly/2aRiClf)