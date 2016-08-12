版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 05:38 BJT

BRIEF-HC2 files for potential secondary offering of upto 814,424 shares

Aug 12 HC2 Holdings Inc

* Files for potential secondary offering of upto 814,424 shares of its common stock - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

