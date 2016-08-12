版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 05:13 BJT

BRIEF-High Arctic Energy Services qtrly revenue of $43.5 million

Aug 12 High Arctic Energy Services Inc

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.25

* Qtrly revenue of $43.5 million versus 48.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

