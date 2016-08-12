版本:
BRIEF-Sims Metal Management says sale of assets in North America Metals, Central Region

Aug 12 Sims Metal Management Ltd

* Sale is related principally to selected metals recycling facilities located in Tennessee and Mississippi

* Sims metal management announces sale of assets in North America Metals, Central Region

* Says sale of certain metals recycling assets in Central Region of North America to Steel Dynamics, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

