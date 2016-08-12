BRIEF-Murphy Oil entered into an amendment of its existing revolving credit facility

Aug 12 Murphy Oil Corp

* New revolving credit facility will be a senior unsecured guaranteed facility and will expire in August 2019

* Entered into an amendment of its existing revolving credit facility dated as of June 14, 2011

* Entered into a new credit agreement for a $1.2 billion revolving credit facility

* Borrowings under new revolving credit facility will initially bear interest at 4.50% above libor

* Amendment to reduce commitments of lenders that have committed to new revolving credit facility,allow for incurrence of new credit facility